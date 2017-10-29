If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!
HOUR 1
1 Sir Sly “& Run”
2 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”
3 The Darkness “All The Pretty Girls” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 3/30)
4 Katastro “Bad News” (X-Effect Debut)
5 Middle Kids “Edge Of Town”
6 Brand New “Can’t Get It Out” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
7 Dan Luke And The Raid “Black Cat Heavy Metal” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
8 The Front Bottoms “Peace Sign” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
9 Weezer “Happy Hour” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
10 St Vincent “Los Ageless” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
11 The Lighthouse & The Whaler “Made Of Water” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
12 Marilyn Manson “This Is Halloween” (Halloween Throwback Track)
13 lovelytheband “Broken”
14 Franz Ferdinand “Always Ascending” (X-Effect Debut)
15 Wolf Parade “You’re Dreaming”
16 The Soft White Sixties “Brick By Brick” (X-Effect Debut / playing Bunkhouse 11/2)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – GoldBoot “A Little Less Conversation” (Elvis cover)
LOCAL – The Lique “I Am”
3 AJR ft Rivers Cuomo “Sober Up” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
4 Our Lady Peace “Drop Me In The Water” (X-Effect Debut)
5 The Heirs “Suburban Wonderland”
6 Joywave “Shutdown” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 2 – SOLD OUT)
7 BØRNS “Faded Heart”
8 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds “Holy Mountain” (playing Cosmopolitan 3/8)
9 Silent Rival “Die A Little” (X-Effect Debut)
10 William Patrick Corgan “Aeronaut”
11 Bishop Briggs “Dream”
12 Brother Sundance “Blind” (2017 Beatdown HOFers)
13 The Used “Over And Over Again” (playing HOB 11/24)
14 Type O Negative “Black No. 1” (Halloween Throwback Track)
