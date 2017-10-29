If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

1 Sir Sly “& Run”

2 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

3 The Darkness “All The Pretty Girls” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 3/30)

4 Katastro “Bad News” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Middle Kids “Edge Of Town”

6 Brand New “Can’t Get It Out” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 Dan Luke And The Raid “Black Cat Heavy Metal” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

8 The Front Bottoms “Peace Sign” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

9 Weezer “Happy Hour” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

10 St Vincent “Los Ageless” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

11 The Lighthouse & The Whaler “Made Of Water” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Marilyn Manson “This Is Halloween” (Halloween Throwback Track)

13 lovelytheband “Broken”

14 Franz Ferdinand “Always Ascending” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Wolf Parade “You’re Dreaming”

16 The Soft White Sixties “Brick By Brick” (X-Effect Debut / playing Bunkhouse 11/2)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – GoldBoot “A Little Less Conversation” (Elvis cover)

LOCAL – The Lique “I Am”

3 AJR ft Rivers Cuomo “Sober Up” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

4 Our Lady Peace “Drop Me In The Water” (X-Effect Debut)

5 The Heirs “Suburban Wonderland”

6 Joywave “Shutdown” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 2 – SOLD OUT)

7 BØRNS “Faded Heart”

8 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds “Holy Mountain” (playing Cosmopolitan 3/8)

9 Silent Rival “Die A Little” (X-Effect Debut)

10 William Patrick Corgan “Aeronaut”

11 Bishop Briggs “Dream”

12 Brother Sundance “Blind” (2017 Beatdown HOFers)

13 The Used “Over And Over Again” (playing HOB 11/24)

14 Type O Negative “Black No. 1” (Halloween Throwback Track)

