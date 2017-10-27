Watch Wrestler John Cena Play Pixies’ ‘Where Is My Mind’ on Piano

By Scott T. Sterling

John Cena is a man of many talents and interests. He’s a 16-time WWE champion, has stolen the spotlight in movies like Trainwreck and even hosted Saturday Night Live. Now, Cena has proven to be a fan of alternative music and, yes, a skilled pianist.

Indeed, it’s pretty surprising to see him deliver a warm, emotional instrumental rendition of Pixies’ 1988 classic, “Where is My Mind,” in a way that belies the fact that he could effortlessly break the piano into pieces, probably with his bare hands.

The tender rendition of the angular alternative song was created to commemorate former professional wrestling team the Bella Twins’ YouTube channel hitting 900,000 subscribers (Cena is engaged to Nikki Bella).

In the black & white clip, Cena is captured in a tuxedo, delicately teasing the Pixies’ tune out of a grand piano. You’ve gotta see this to believe it. Watch it below: