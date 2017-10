Armed teens rob a whopping one dollar from a Massachusetts store then flee; we play the Movie Quote Quiz; Sylvia was hit on by a guy honking at her in a parking lot and telling her she was “beautiful”, our question of the day asked What’s the Worst Way Someone Has Tried to Hit On You?; it’s a spooky version of Invisalign Theatre. The guys perform a scene from “Silence of the Lambs”

