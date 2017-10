You never know who’s going to stop by our Downtown Sound House location in The Real World Suite at the Gold Spike. Alex Gaskarth, Rian Dawson, Zack Merrick and Jack Barakat from All Time Low stopped by for a quick visit. They chatted with Mix 94.1’s Heather Collins about their new album “Last Young Renegade,” being in Las Vegas and which of the guys has a Bon Jovi tramp stamp.

We’re pretty sure they’re kidding…pretty sure…

Check out the video from the interview above.