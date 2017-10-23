HOLIDAY HAVOC 2017: Get Tix Today! Night 1: Rise Against | Night 2: The Killers - SOLD OUT

The Used Share New Song ‘Rise Up Lights’ with Lyric Video

Filed Under: The Used
Photo: Courtesy Hopeless

By Scott T. Sterling

The Used have shared new song, “Rise Up Lights,” the second track from the band’s forthcoming album, The Canyon.

The hard-hitting new track follows the first song from The Canyon, “Over and Over Again.”

The band is set to embark on a special run of in-store activations with fans. For access to these limited space signings and select acoustic performances, fans can pre-order The Canyon in person from Permanent Records, Rough Trade Records and Amoeba Berkeley.

10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Permanent Records
10/26 – Berkeley, CA @ Amoeba Music

Watch The Used’s lyric video for “Rise Up Lights” below.

