In this week’s Ian’s Interesting Individuals, Ian talks to a hot air balloon operator; we play Mahoney’s Magnificent Mancabulary; a Louisiana woman buys an apology cake for an officer after trying to bite him (it read “Sorry I Tried to Bite You”); eight people are facing charges after the “Twerking Olympics” goes wrong; and was Ian successful in hugging Tracy? We find out in 37 Seconds with Tracy.

Full Show Here: