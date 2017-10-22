If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Leather Bound Crooks “What’s Gonna Happen In The End” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian NOW w/ X107.5)

LOCAL – LoveSick Radio “Tell Me Why” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian NOW w/ X107.5)

3 The Darkness “All The Pretty Girls” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

4 Sir Sly “& Run” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

5 Transplants “Won’t Be Coming Back” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

6 The Lighthouse & The Whaler “Made Of Water” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

7 Brand New “Can’t Get It Out” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 *repeat repeat “Girlfriend”

9 Dan Luke And The Raid “Black Cat Heavy Metal” (X-Effect Debut)

10 The Heirs “Suburban Wonderland” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Hippo Campus “Baseball”

12 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

13 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds “Holy Mountain” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Bishop Briggs “Dream”

15 Wolf Parade “You’re Dreaming”

HOUR 2

1 Joywave “Shutdown” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 2 – SOLD OUT)

2 The Front Bottoms “Peace Sign” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Middle Kids “Edge Of Town”

4 Moon Taxi “Two High”

5 William Patrick Corgan “Aeronaut”

6 AJR ft Rivers Cuomo “Sober Up” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 BØRNS “Faded Heart”

8 Superorganism “Something For Your M.I.N.D.”

9 Weezer “Happy Hour” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Mister Heavenly “Makin’ Excuses”

11 The Glorious Sons “Everything Is Alright” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Manchester Orchestra “The Gold”

13 lovelytheband “Broken”

14 The Used “Over And Over Again” (playing HOB 11/24)

15 Brother Sundance “Blind” (2017 Beatdown HOFers)

16 St Vincent “Los Ageless” (X-Effect Debut)

17 ??? (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!

***KEEP IN CONTACT***

Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, Periscope & Instagram!