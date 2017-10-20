Win Tickets To Queens of the Stone Age

Queens of the Stone Age is coming to Las Vegas on Fri., Feb. 16 — and X107.5 wants you to be there. This concert promises to be “Sick, Sick, Sick” and all you have to do is “Go With The Flow” by listening to X107.5 all week long. Queens of the Stone Age is playing at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale on Fri., Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.

through cosmopolitanlasvegas.com, but X107.5 will give you the first opportunity to be there.