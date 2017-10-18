Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie Dead at 53

Gordon Downie, lead singer of The Tragically Hip, has died after a battle with brain cancer. He was 53 years old.

Downie’s family announced his passing in a statement on the band’s official site.

The Tragically Hip have won 16 Juno awards, the most of any band and are members of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame (via CBC). Downie also recorded multiple solo albums, including Introduce Yerself, a double-album of twenty-three new songs which is set to released on Oct. 27.

Read the full statement from Downie’s family below.

Last night Gord quietly passed away with his beloved children and family close by.

Gord knew this day was coming – his response was to spend this precious time as he always had – making music, making memories and expressing deep gratitude to his family and friends for a life well lived, often sealing it with a kiss… on the lips.

Gord said he had lived many lives. As a musician, he lived “the life” for over 30 years, lucky to do most of it with his high school buddies. At home, he worked just as tirelessly at being a good father, son, brother, husband and friend. No one worked harder on every part of their life than Gord. No one.

We would like to thank all the kind folks at KGH and Sunnybrook, Gord’s bandmates, management team, friends and fans. Thank you for all the help and support over the past two years.

Thank you everyone for all the respect, admiration and love you have given Gord throughout the years – those tender offerings touched his heart and he takes them with him now as he walks among the stars.

Love you forever Gord.

The Downie Family