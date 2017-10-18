Queens of the Stone Age Announce 2018 Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Palm Desert rock gods Queens of the Stone Age have announced dates for the band’s 2018 North American tour in support of their new album, Villains.

The new run of dates begins January 22 in Victoria BC and stretches through mid-February with a Feb. 17 show at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Tickets for all of the newly announced dates go on sale Oct. 27. Queens of the Stone Age fan club members will be able to purchase tickets a week early on Oct. 20.

See the band’s full 2018 tour itinerary below.

01/22 – Victoria BC @ Save On Foods Memorial Centre

01/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

01/25 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena at Seattle Center

01/26 – Portland, OR @ Rose Quarter – Veterans Memorial Coliseum,

01/27 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center For the Performing Arts

01/29 – Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena at Fresno Convention Center

01/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

02/1 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

02/16 – Las Vegas, CA @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

02/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

