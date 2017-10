A restaurant is caught serving Popeye’s chicken as their own and they’re proud of it; a thief hides in a suitcase and raids other people’s luggage during a business trip; according to researchers at the University of Illinois found that too much exercise can kill you; former producer, Jered Jones, calls in the show to verify if Mahoney beat Dave in Mario Kart; Mahoney is on the Hot Seat.

