Mahoney gets passionate about bidets; a man lives in the woods for 10 years to get away from his wife; according to the CDC, obesity rates hit a new high which prompts the show to talk about how great pizza and ice cream are; this week on Ian’s Interesting Individuals, Ian talks to some folks at the Renaissance Fair; new feature called Mahoney’s Timeless Terrible Tweets; we play the Movie Quote Quiz.

Full Show Here: