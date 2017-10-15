If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

LOCAL – Holes And Hearts “Just Take My Eyes” (Local Effect Debut / playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian NOW w/ X107.5)

LOCAL – Holes And Hearts “Pictures Of You” (cover of The Cure / playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian NOW w/ X107.5)

3 The Darkness “All The Pretty Girls” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Foster The People “Sit Next To Me”

5 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

6 The Used “Over And Over Again” (playing HOB 11/24)

7 William Patrick Corgan “Aeronaut”

8 Hippo Campus “Baseball”

9 Bishop Briggs “Dream” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Atlas Genius “63 Days”

11 *repeat repeat “Girlfriend”

12 GROUPLOVE “Remember That Night”

13 The Lighthouse & The Whaler “Made Of Water” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Joywave “Shutdown” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 2 – SOLD OUT)

15 Wolf Parade “You’re Dreaming”

LOCAL EFFECT

HOUR 2

LOCAL – Leather Bound Crooks “What’s Gonna Happen In The End” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian next Sunday, 10/22 w/ X107.5)

LOCAL – LoveSick Radio “Tell Me Why” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian next Sunday, 10/22 w/ X107.5)

3 Brother Sundance “Blind” (2017 Beatdown HOFer)

4 Brand New “Can’t Get It Out” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

5 AJR ft Rivers Cuomo “Sober Up” (X-Effect Debut / current Champion of The Beatdown)

6 Moon Taxi “Two High” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

7 Manchester Orchestra “The Gold” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

8 Superorganism “Something For Your M.I.N.D.”

9 Middle Kids “Edge Of Town”

10 Mister Heavenly “Makin’ Excuses”

11 The Glorious Sons “Everything Is Alright” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 lovelytheband “Broken”

13 Transplants “Won’t Be Coming Back” (X-Effect Debut)

14 BØRNS “Faded Heart”

15 Sir Sly “& Run” (X-Effect Debut)

16 ??? (Throwback Track)

