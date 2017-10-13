LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Win Tickets To Holiday Havoc Night 1

Holiday Havoc Night 1

Holiday Havoc is coming — and all this week on X107.5, we are giving away tickets to Night 1. Night 1 of Holiday Havoc will feature performances by New Politics, Mondo Cozmo, Portugal The Man, Royal Blood and headlined by Rise Against. Holiday Havoc Night 1 takes place on Dec. 6 at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. So if you haven’t bought tickets yet, “Help is on the Way.” All you have to do is listen to X107.5 this week. Holiday Havoc Night 1 is brought to you by Dollar Loan Center, Findlay Toyota, Tito’s Vodka & Brianhead Resort.

