I want to first thank LVAC for profiling me as the ‘Success Story” & allowing me to share my prenatal fitness journey in their magazine this fall!

So I’m 7 ½ months along with my 2nd pregnancy and I will admit, this one is slowing me down a bit more than my first…but I remind myself not to give up and just go home after work and curl up on the couch. I get more tired everyday & the weeks fluctuate my energy levels. So on Saturday (after a week off from the gym) I told myself before I went to bed on Friday night, I would get up early and try a CYCLE class down at LVAC, after all my daughter loves to run around and play in their childcare room, so I never feel guilty working out (only when she asks to go to the gym and I just aint feeling it that day!)

It took me a good 10 minutes to adjust all the settings on the bike (handlebars & seat height) but I felt ready to go & told myself to stick it out for just 30 minutes, being I have not taken a cycle class in years. Well, proud to say, I rocked the full hour and it flew by, much thanks to the rock star in charge leading the cycle class Julie Russell! I would recommend cycle to anyone at any level, yes even pregnancy, especially if you are looking for something fun with a full body cardio blast! You can modify your pace to your needs, so if you have been thinking about it…JUST DO IT! I even told my husband, how much energy I had later that day & how much stronger I felt after the workout. It carried onto the next day as well, even waking up looking a bit ‘tighter’ all over, I was pleased!

I love classes, because after a week off, I just couldn’t self motivate myself through the gym for my usual weight and cardio session, I needed someone to push me & that’s exactly what Julie did! Some instructors just stand out & are such superstar motivators, you can’t wait to come back to their class & feed off their energy again! I thanked Julie after class for her encouraging words & great music playlist to keep us riding through the whole hour. She was such a delight and shared with me, she too taught cycle up to her 8th month of pregnancy & how it kept her feeling strong throughout, and she also knew what a positive role model she was being for her class. She also mentioned what a great recovery she had after having her baby & I can attest to how well I recovered after my first being so active throughout pregnancy.

She said something in class that really stood out to me, and made me mindful of “be thankful, you have your health & you have your strength & you brought it with you today”… that is so true. We tend to feel tired, overwhelmed with so many priorities in life and often don’t find the time to prioritize self love and care. But remember, to appreciate your health & your strength, by nurturing it & pushing yourself so you can continue to be healthy and strong.

I’d like to share what Julie Russell had to say about her class, & I encourage you to join her cycle class and can check her out on the schedule at LVAC.

I’ve been teaching spin class since 2005. I was initially hooked myself by the music and simplicity of the movement. My philosophy as an instructor is to create Extreme-Positive-Energy.

The cycle class has a reputation of being very challenging and quite intimidating to new riders. I like to squash that theory by congratulating folks who walk through the door and ride the warm up. It’s truly a class for everyone.

I realized that my 60 minute influence during a class was more than just music, hills, and sprints when members continue to thank me for…..

‘Losing 20 pounds and lower my blood pressure’

‘Getting through a really bad day’

‘My child is very sick and this is the only outlet I have for an hour to breathe’

‘I’m so excited to get married and look great in my dress’

‘I work in the ER and see bad things all day but your music lifts my spirit’

‘This was my first cycle class and I can’t wait to come back’

I’ve heard stories from my riders over the last twelve years and it constantly reminds me to:

1. Encourage – never discourage people by telling them to work harder or stand in front of their bike or touch their resistance. Riders (especially the new ones) will naturally want to work harder by building confidence slowly and achieving small goals by themselves.

2. I do not know what circumstances any of my riders were in before they came into my room (issues with work, relationships, kids, finances, sick, injured, or pregnant). My job for one hour is to make them forget all of that, and with exercise allow them to walk out of the room stronger, rejuvenated, and with a clear mind.

Thank you Julie for being a light in this world – MJ

