Watch Linkin Park’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with Chester Bennington

By Scott T. Sterling

Linkin Park has shared the band’s episode of Carpool Karaoke, recorded before the tragic death of singer Chester Bennington.

“With the blessings of Chester’s family and his bandmates, we share this episode, and dedicate it to the memory of Chester,” reads a message posted onscreen before the clip begins.

The video kicks off with Bennington, Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn along with actor Ken Jeong in a car getting ready to embark on their musical ride. What follows is a fun and funny journey as the group sings along to favorites from Linkin Park (naturally), Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more.

The episode takes things to “the next level,” as Jeong puts it, with an unexpected surprise for the last segment of the clip. See for yourself below.