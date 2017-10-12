LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

AWOLNATION Return with New Song ‘Passion’

Photo: Henry Diltz

By Scott T. Sterling

AWOLNATION is back with a new song “Passion.”

The latest track from one-man band Aaron Bruno is packed with the act’s signature aggression, laced with a subtle but effective melody. The song even features a Queen-like breakdown towards the end.

“When all else is taken away, as long as your passion remains, anything is still possible,” Bruno explained in a press statement. “‘Passion’ is about finding the balance that can lift both you and those around you to make the world a more positive place. It doesn’t matter what names or labels people throw at you.”

Check the lyric video for “Passion” below.

