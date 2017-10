We play Salty or Sexy Spanish Lessons with Sylvia; on this week’s Ian’s Interesting Individuals, Ian talks to Naked Clay; we ask listeners to tell us their stories of their worst roommate ever; ex-girlfriend who outed Miami Dolphins’ offensive line coach, Chris Foerster, for snorting white powder hints that it’s revenge for Anthem kneeling players being punished; in other creepy guy news, audio of Harvey Weinstein asking a woman to watch him shower has emerged.

