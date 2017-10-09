Queens of the Stone Age Mash Up Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s said that imitation is the highest form of flattery. Queens of the Stone Age threw some flattery at fellow rock gods Foo Fighters over the weekend at the massive Cal Jam ’17 music festival.

Related: Watch Foo Fighters Play ‘Come Together’ and ‘Draw the Line’ with Liam Gallagher and Joe Perry



QOTSA were the last band to play before the headlining Foo Fighters when they dropped in a taste of “Everlong” during their fan favorite single from 2000, “Feel Good Hit of the Summer.”

The fest was held at the Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, California, and also featured Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher, the Kills, Royal Blood and more.

Watch some shaky fan footage of the moment, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.