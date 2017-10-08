If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

LOCAL – All The Rage “Caught In A Moment” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian next Sunday 10/8 w/ X107.5)

LOCAL – All The Rage “More Again” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian next Sunday 10/8 w/ X107.5)

3 Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers” “American Girl” (RIP)

4 Bleachers “I Miss Those Days” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 2 – SOLD OUT)

5 The Glorious Sons “Everything Is Alright” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

6 GROUPLOVE “Remember That Night”

7 William Patrick Corgan “Aeronaut”

8 *repeat repeat “Girlfriend”

9 Spoon “Can I Sit Next To You”

10 Atlas Genius “63 Days”

11 Brand New “Can’t Get It Out”

12 Superorganism “Something For Your M.I.N.D.”

13 Moon Taxi “Two High” (X-Effect Debut)

14 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

15 Wolf Parade “You’re Dreaming”

16 Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers “Refugee” (RIP)

LOCAL EFFECT

HOUR 2

LOCAL – Holes And Hearts “Young & Wasted” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian next Sunday, 10/15 w/ X107.5)

LOCAL – Holes And Hearts “Pictures Of You” (cover of The Cure / playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian next Sunday, 10/15 w/ X107.5)

3 Hippo Campus “Baseball” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

4 Mister Heavenly “Makin’ Excuses” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

5 Brother Sundance “Blind” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

– ABOVE WAVES INTERVIEW –

6 Above Waves “Chasing The Moment” (playing EmergeLV Nov 16-18)

7 lovelytheband “Broken”

8 Manchester Orchestra “The Gold” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Joywave “Shutdown” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 2 – SOLD OUT)

10 BØRNS “Faded Heart”

11 The Used “Over And Over Again” (playing HOB 11/24)

12 Foster The People “Sit Next To Me”

13 Middle Kids “Edge Of Town”

14 Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” (RIP)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!

***KEEP IN CONTACT***

Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, Periscope & Instagram!