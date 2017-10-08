If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!
HOUR 1
LOCAL – All The Rage “Caught In A Moment” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian next Sunday 10/8 w/ X107.5)
LOCAL – All The Rage “More Again” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian next Sunday 10/8 w/ X107.5)
3 Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers” “American Girl” (RIP)
4 Bleachers “I Miss Those Days” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 2 – SOLD OUT)
5 The Glorious Sons “Everything Is Alright” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
6 GROUPLOVE “Remember That Night”
7 William Patrick Corgan “Aeronaut”
8 *repeat repeat “Girlfriend”
9 Spoon “Can I Sit Next To You”
10 Atlas Genius “63 Days”
11 Brand New “Can’t Get It Out”
12 Superorganism “Something For Your M.I.N.D.”
13 Moon Taxi “Two High” (X-Effect Debut)
14 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”
15 Wolf Parade “You’re Dreaming”
16 Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers “Refugee” (RIP)
LOCAL EFFECT
HOUR 2
LOCAL – Holes And Hearts “Young & Wasted” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian next Sunday, 10/15 w/ X107.5)
LOCAL – Holes And Hearts “Pictures Of You” (cover of The Cure / playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian next Sunday, 10/15 w/ X107.5)
3 Hippo Campus “Baseball” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
4 Mister Heavenly “Makin’ Excuses” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
5 Brother Sundance “Blind” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
– ABOVE WAVES INTERVIEW –
6 Above Waves “Chasing The Moment” (playing EmergeLV Nov 16-18)
7 lovelytheband “Broken”
8 Manchester Orchestra “The Gold” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Joywave “Shutdown” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 2 – SOLD OUT)
10 BØRNS “Faded Heart”
11 The Used “Over And Over Again” (playing HOB 11/24)
12 Foster The People “Sit Next To Me”
13 Middle Kids “Edge Of Town”
14 Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” (RIP)
