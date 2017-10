The most intense and sexy installment of “Invisalign Theatre” is Dave and Mahoney performing a scene from “Brokeback Mountain”; Ivan the Blind Mexican and some babes from Babes Cabaret stop by to talk about Dave and Mahoney 2 Downtown Boogaloo; a man’s wife yells at him for buying too many lottery scratchers … then he wins $1 million; Costco is selling a year’s worth of “emergency food” for $1,000; plus Beer for Breakfast.

Full Show Here: