HOUR 1
1 JUICEBOXXX “Freaking Out” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian NOW w/ X107.5)
2 Hippo Campus “Baseball” (X-Effect Debut)
3 The Glorious Sons “Everything Is Alright” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
4 Bleachers “I Miss Those Days” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 2 – SOLD OUT)
5 Royal Blood “I Only Lie When I Love You” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 1)
6 Atlas Genius “63 Days”
7 Above Waves “Chasing The Moment” (playing EmergeLV Nov 16-18 / challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
8 *repeat repeat “Girlfriend” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
9 William Patrick Corgan “Aeronaut” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
10 Brother Sundance “Blind” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
11 Bastille “Basket Case” (Green Day cover)
12 Spoon “Can I Sit Next To You”
13 Black Pistol Fire “Lost Cause”
14 Superorganism “Something For Your M.I.N.D. (X-Effect Debut)
15 The Used “Over And Over Again” (playing HOB 11/24)
LOCAL EFFECT
HOUR 2
LOCAL – All The Rage “More Again” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian next Sunday 10/8 w/ X107.5)
LOCAL – All The Rage “Caught In A Moment” (Local Effect Debut / playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian next Sunday 10/8 w/ X107.5)
3 Middle Kids “Edge Of Town”
4 Theory Of A Deadman “Rx”
5 lovelytheband “Broken”
6 GROUPLOVE “Remember That Night”
7 Falling In Reverse “Superhero”
8 Wolf Parade “You’re Dreaming” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Joywave “Shutdown” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 2 – SOLD OUT)
10 BØRNS “Faded Heart”
11 Liam Gallagher “For What It’s Worth”
12 Foster The People “Sit Next To Me”
13 Brand New “Can’t Get It Out”
14 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”
15 DREAMCAR “All The Dead Girls” (2017 Beatdown HOFers)
16 Mister Heavenly “Makin’ Excuses” (X-Effect Debut)
