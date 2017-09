Which show member got in the most trouble and were they telling the truth? Find out in “Fact or Fiction”; Sylvia woke up late today and the guys got a call from her — hear that conversation. Plus Hugh Hefner dies at the age of 91; a new study finds we should really only work three hours a day; Derek Stevens from The D joins us for Beer for Breakfast; Adam from Aces & Ales also drops by the studio!

Full Show Here: