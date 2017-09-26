Against Me!’s Laura Jane Grace on Suicidal Thoughts: ‘Just Stay Alive’

By Scott T. Sterling

Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace wants you to stay alive.

The singer has opened up about her own bouts with depression and suicidal thoughts during a new interview in which she shares advice on how to get through it.

“I’m, in many ways, really thankful to have hit rock bottom, emotionally, in that sense — to have had like a suicidal nervous breakdown and to have completely lost it,” she told Alternative Press. “It was a place of understanding that took me a long time of working with trained professionals, with psychotherapists, to get to a place of acceptance where you can have empowerment from that; where, once you find the edge and you can see over the other side, why not f—–‘ stick around and see what happens?”

She urged that anyone dealing with depression and suicidal thoughts seek professional help to get through them, even if the situation isn’t ideal.

“Coming to that place or getting to that place, I couldn’t really have gotten there if I had reached out and talked to someone,” she insisted. “In this case, it was professionals like psychotherapists, and I know that’s not always an option for people. And I know sometimes even if it is an option, like the person or professionals that you get to talk to aren’t very helpful, it can be like getting bad advice or not really looking out for your best interests. In my experience, what was really important was vocalizing how I felt, talking about it and talking out loud and not having it all internalized and locked up inside my head. It was really just saying it out loud and putting myself out there in a way that was really beneficial.”

“But I just tell people all the time: ‘Stay alive. Just stay alive.'”