HOUR 1
LOCAL – The Garage Boys “We Are Millennials” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian NOW w/ X107.5)
LOCAL – The Garage Boys “Love Light” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian NOW w/ X107.5)
2 BØRNS “Faded Heart”
3 The Glorious Sons “Everything Is Alright” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
4 Bleachers “I Miss Those Days”
5 Royal Blood “I Only Lie When I Love You” (X-Effect Debut)
6 Atlas Genius “63 Days”
7 Falling In Reverse “Superhero”
8 Spoon “Can I Sit Next To You”
9 Foster The People “Sit Next To Me”
10 lovelytheband “Broken”
11 Bastille “Basket Case” (Green Day cover)
12 *repeat repeat “Girlfriend”
13 Black Pistol Fire “Lost Cause”
14 Slightly Stoopid “One Bright Day”
15 The Used “Over And Over Again” (playing HOB 11/24)
HOUR 2
LOCAL – thesoundfromtheground “Fire In The Sky” (Local Effect Debut)
2 JUICEBOXXX “Freaking Out” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian next Sunday, 10/1 w/ X107.5)
3 Middle Kids “Edge Of Town” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
4 Theory Of A Deadman “Rx” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
5 Grouplove “Remember The Night” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
6 Brother Sundance “Blind” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
7 Above Waves “Chasing The Moment” (playing EmergeLV Nov 16-18)
8 Liam Gallagher “For What It’s Worth”
9 Alice Merton “No Roots”
10 William Patrick Corgan “Aeronaut” (X-Effect Debut)
12 Neon Trees “Feel Good”
13 Brand New “Can’t Get It Out”
14 The Lumineers “Angela”
15 DREAMCAR “All The Dead Girls” (2017 Beatdown HOFers)
16 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”
17 Joywave “Shutdown”
18 Toadies “Broke Down Stupid” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
