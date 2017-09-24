If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

LOCAL – The Garage Boys “We Are Millennials” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian NOW w/ X107.5)

LOCAL – The Garage Boys “Love Light” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian NOW w/ X107.5)

2 BØRNS “Faded Heart”

3 The Glorious Sons “Everything Is Alright” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

4 Bleachers “I Miss Those Days”

5 Royal Blood “I Only Lie When I Love You” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Atlas Genius “63 Days”

7 Falling In Reverse “Superhero”

8 Spoon “Can I Sit Next To You”

9 Foster The People “Sit Next To Me”

10 lovelytheband “Broken”

11 Bastille “Basket Case” (Green Day cover)

12 *repeat repeat “Girlfriend”

13 Black Pistol Fire “Lost Cause”

14 Slightly Stoopid “One Bright Day”

15 The Used “Over And Over Again” (playing HOB 11/24)

HOUR 2

LOCAL – thesoundfromtheground “Fire In The Sky” (Local Effect Debut)

2 JUICEBOXXX “Freaking Out” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian next Sunday, 10/1 w/ X107.5)

3 Middle Kids “Edge Of Town” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

4 Theory Of A Deadman “Rx” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

5 Grouplove “Remember The Night” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

6 Brother Sundance “Blind” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

7 Above Waves “Chasing The Moment” (playing EmergeLV Nov 16-18)

8 Liam Gallagher “For What It’s Worth”

9 Alice Merton “No Roots”

10 William Patrick Corgan “Aeronaut” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Neon Trees “Feel Good”

13 Brand New “Can’t Get It Out”

14 The Lumineers “Angela”

15 DREAMCAR “All The Dead Girls” (2017 Beatdown HOFers)

16 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

17 Joywave “Shutdown”

18 Toadies “Broke Down Stupid” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!

***KEEP IN CONTACT***

Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, Periscope & Instagram!