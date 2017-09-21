Will Justin Bieber Collaborate with Marilyn Manson?

By Hayden Wright

In 2016, Marilyn Manson and Justin Bieber looked like budding BFFs, taking selfies and bonding over T-shirts. This month, their relationship appeared to sour when Manson claimed Bieber said he made the rocker “relevant again” and Marilyn called Justin a “piece of s—.” Well, it appears that the bromance is back on: Manson announced publically that he had “no beef” with Bieber and that the two might even collaborate someday.

Marilyn said he and Bieber exchanged texts after their latest media flare-up. Justin apologized for being rude and Manson proposed working together reports Alternative Press.

“If anything wasn’t squared away with the T-shirts I’m so sorry,” wrote Bieber, according to Manson. “Anyway, regardless, it kind of stung seeing that if I came off as an ass—- or was just an ass—-, I’m sorry.”

Bieber continued: “Honestly, I totally thought we hit it off. Again, my bad, if I was an ass—- that wasn’t my intention. Just want you to know that.”

“We are cool,” Manson said in a told Howard Stern. “People just made that shirt stuff into a fake feud. Let’s turn it upside-down and f— the press and do something together. It will be the best.”

In a nutshell, Manson says Bieber’s disrespectful dig is water under the bridge.

“He sassed me, and he apologized,” he said. “I said I wouldn’t s— talk him. So I’m not gonna s— talk him.”

Better yet, maybe we’ll hear a Bieber-Manson collaboration someday.