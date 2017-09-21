Don’t Mess with Cregg Jerri

A guy by the name of Ryan Flores, 30, visited a Starbucks in Fresno but not to buy coffee. No. He was feeling feisty that day and tried to rob the place wearing a Transformers mask.

He first pulled out what looks like to be a fake gun. When that didn’t seem to threaten the cashier, he pulled out a knife. As he caused chaos up front, 58-year-old Cregg Jerri was having none of that. He snuck up behind Flores and hit him with a chair. IN FLIP FLOPS! The two men wrestled for a bit and then Cregg “Bad-Ass” Jerri proceeded to stab Flores with his own knife a whopping 17 times.

