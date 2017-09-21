Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Don’t Mess with Cregg Jerri

NEW YORK - AUGUST 5: Beverage cups featuring the logo of Starbucks Coffee are seen in the new flagship store on 42nd Street August 5, 2003 in New York City. The Seattle-based coffee company has emerged as the largest food chain in the Manhattan borough of New York with 150 outlets. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

A guy by the name of Ryan Flores, 30, visited a Starbucks in Fresno but not to buy coffee. No. He was feeling feisty that day and tried to rob the place wearing a Transformers mask.

He first pulled out what looks like to be a fake gun. When that didn’t seem to threaten the cashier, he pulled out a knife. As he caused chaos up front, 58-year-old Cregg Jerri was having none of that. He snuck up behind Flores and hit him with a chair. IN FLIP FLOPS! The two men wrestled for a bit and then Cregg “Bad-Ass” Jerri proceeded to stab Flores with his own knife a whopping 17 times.

We here at the Dave and Mahoney Morning Show wanted to add audio to the surveillance so you could get an idea of what was probably said on that day (NOTE: we’re also probably really wrong).

