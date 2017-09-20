Prophets of Rage Blast Trump White House in ‘Hail to the Chief’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Prophets of Rage take direct aim at Donald Trump and his White House administration in the fiery new video for “Hail to the Chief.”

“Pay Attention is what the Prophets Of Rage latest video is saying,” POR rapper Chuck D posted on Facebook with the new video, which is packed with images of government officials, public clashes with police and performance clips.

“Don’t let a new Fascism appear wanted normal or sane,” he continued. “While TRUMPOTUS appears to be a parody and whipping of mass distraction. The Donald will either be impeached or bow out from his own trumped up reasons. VP Pence is not a clown. He’s dead serious, the heir apparent who knows US governing and the law. The one to watch with the world in his hands. … Pay Attention to the inevitable Hailing To The Chief #46. The SusPEnce of The Thief Of Peace .. and he didn’t even …..Run.”

Watch the new clip, which contains explicit language, now on Radio.com.