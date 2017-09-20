Arcade Fire Cover John Lennon’s ‘Mind Games’

By Hayden Wright

Arcade Fire has released a live version of John Lennon’s “Mind Games.”

The Canadian band brought their flamboyant indie rock sensibility to the classic Lennon song, layering new instrumental elements over Lennon’s original upbeat arrangement.

Arcade Fire have frequently played “Mind Cames” in concert, but they’re hardly the first to tackle the song; Sinead O’Connor, George Clinton and Gavin Rossdale have all taken a stab at the John Lennon classic.

“Mind Games” was released in 1973 on Lennon’s album of the same name. Listen to Arcade Fire’s cover below.