Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Karma’s Gonna Getcha!

Filed Under: alternative, Dave and Mahoney, las vegas, X 1075 Las Vegas, X107.5, x1075

As a kid, you were probably taught not to laugh at another’s misfortune. It’s mean and the last thing the person who is experiencing the misfortune needs is someone laughing.

But if you MUST laugh just know karma exists and it’ll getcha!

Take for instance these two gentlemen. They’re on the highway and see a red car fishtailing all over the place. Eventually the red car drives off the road and might’ve hit a light post. It’s unclear if the driver of the red car is injured but the two fellas recording did get an ugly little surprise and maybe let out a nasty reaction.

Check out the video below:

So the lesson here is don’t ever laugh at another’s misfortune or you’ll get into a car accident yourself and let out a fear-induced fart.

More from Dave & Mahoney
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
Get The App
Download App!

Listen Live