Karma’s Gonna Getcha!

As a kid, you were probably taught not to laugh at another’s misfortune. It’s mean and the last thing the person who is experiencing the misfortune needs is someone laughing.

But if you MUST laugh just know karma exists and it’ll getcha!

Take for instance these two gentlemen. They’re on the highway and see a red car fishtailing all over the place. Eventually the red car drives off the road and might’ve hit a light post. It’s unclear if the driver of the red car is injured but the two fellas recording did get an ugly little surprise and maybe let out a nasty reaction.

Check out the video below:

So the lesson here is don’t ever laugh at another’s misfortune or you’ll get into a car accident yourself and let out a fear-induced fart.