Sleeping With Sirens Share ‘Legends’ Video Featuring Fan Footage

By Scott T. Sterling

Sleeping With Sirens have released a new music video for the song “Legends,” featuring clips submitted by the band’s fans.

“This video is a thank u to our fans!,” the band wrote on Twitter. “We wanted to make this as we were so moved by your #wecanbelegends submissions.”

In the clip, the band is seen performing the song in a warehouse space adorned with SWS memorabilia, with various photos coming alive with the fan-submitted photos and videos throughout.

“Legends” is taken from the upcoming new Sleeping With Sirens full-length, Gossip, which is set to debut this Friday, Sept. 22.

