HOUR 1

LOCAL – Walk Off Hits “Hey Lady” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian TONIGHT w/ X107.5)

2 BØRNS “Faded Heart”

3 The Glorious Sons “Everything Is Alright” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Bleachers “I Miss Those Days”

5 Middle Kids “Edge Of Town” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Toadies “Broke Down Stupid” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing Beauty Bar 9/21)

7 JUICEBOXXX “Freaking Out” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian 10/1 w/ X107.5)

8 Theory Of A Deadman “Rx” (X-Effect Debut)

9 The Lumineers “Angela”

10 Above Waves “Chasing The Moment” (X-Effect Debut / playing EmergeLV Nov 16-18)

11 Bastille “Basket Case” (Green Day cover)

12 *repeat repeat “Girlfriend”

13 Foster The People “Sit Next To Me”

14 Grouplove “Remember The Night” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Falling In Reverse “Superhero”

HOUR 2

LOCAL – The Garage Boys “We Are Millennials” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian next Sunday, 9/24 w/ X107.5)

LOCAL – The Garage Boys “Love Light” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian next Sunday, 9/24 w/ X107.5)

3 The Used “Over And Over Again” (playing HOB 11/24 / Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

4 Black Pistol Fire “Lost Cause” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

5 DREAMCAR “All The Dead Girls” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

6 Brother Sundance “Blind” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Slightly Stoopid “One Bright Day”

8 Liam Gallagher “For What It’s Worth”

9 Alice Merton “No Roots” (X-Effect Debut)

10 lovelytheband “Broken”

11 Neon Trees “Feel Good”

12 Brand New “Can’t Get It Out”

13 Spoon “Can I Sit Next To You”

14 Lovely Bad Things “Teenage Grownups”

15 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

16 Joywave “Shutdown”

17 Atlas Genius “63 Days”

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!

***KEEP IN CONTACT***

Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, Periscope & Instagram!