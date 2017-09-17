HOUR 1
LOCAL – Walk Off Hits “Hey Lady” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian TONIGHT w/ X107.5)
2 BØRNS “Faded Heart”
3 The Glorious Sons “Everything Is Alright” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Bleachers “I Miss Those Days”
5 Middle Kids “Edge Of Town” (X-Effect Debut)
6 Toadies “Broke Down Stupid” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing Beauty Bar 9/21)
7 JUICEBOXXX “Freaking Out” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian 10/1 w/ X107.5)
8 Theory Of A Deadman “Rx” (X-Effect Debut)
9 The Lumineers “Angela”
10 Above Waves “Chasing The Moment” (X-Effect Debut / playing EmergeLV Nov 16-18)
11 Bastille “Basket Case” (Green Day cover)
12 *repeat repeat “Girlfriend”
13 Foster The People “Sit Next To Me”
14 Grouplove “Remember The Night” (X-Effect Debut)
15 Falling In Reverse “Superhero”
HOUR 2
LOCAL – The Garage Boys “We Are Millennials” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian next Sunday, 9/24 w/ X107.5)
LOCAL – The Garage Boys “Love Light” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian next Sunday, 9/24 w/ X107.5)
3 The Used “Over And Over Again” (playing HOB 11/24 / Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
4 Black Pistol Fire “Lost Cause” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
5 DREAMCAR “All The Dead Girls” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
6 Brother Sundance “Blind” (X-Effect Debut)
7 Slightly Stoopid “One Bright Day”
8 Liam Gallagher “For What It’s Worth”
9 Alice Merton “No Roots” (X-Effect Debut)
10 lovelytheband “Broken”
11 Neon Trees “Feel Good”
12 Brand New “Can’t Get It Out”
13 Spoon “Can I Sit Next To You”
14 Lovely Bad Things “Teenage Grownups”
15 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”
16 Joywave “Shutdown”
17 Atlas Genius “63 Days”
