Ever wondered what goes on into making an album — particularly a Foo Fighters album? Well, pull up a chair and check out this video.

Dave Grohl gives us details on how their new album, Concrete and Gold, came to fruition, the major producer who was involved, and the artists who made an appearance. He mentions everyone from Justin Timberlake to Alison Mosshart from The Kills to Sir Paul McCartney were on board for the new album in this artsy new video.