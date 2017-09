Rejoice! Olive Garden’s all-you-can-eat Pasta Passes go on sale; Ian talks to Engineer Tracy as he tries to change a lightbulb in an all new 37 Seconds with Tracy; we play the Movie Quote Quiz; Bob Saget calls in and talks about his new movie he directed, his comedy special, and his upcoming show at Brooklyn Bowl on September 16th; a lady was caught yelling at the top of her lungs that a certain man’s body part was too small and we have audio.

