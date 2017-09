New 37 Seconds with Tracy; find out which movie dominated the weekend box office; we play Sexy or Salty Spanish Lessons with Sylvia; 26% of people have had their day ruined by a negative comment on social media and the crew shares the mean comments they’ve seen on social media; new game called Who the F Are Dave and Mahoney where Ian talks to people and finds out if people know the guys; and Bob Saget calls in the show!

