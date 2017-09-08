Green Day Reveal ‘Too Dumb to Die’ Lyric Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Green Day released a lyric video for “Too Dumb to Die” today (Sept. 8). The track appears on their most recent album Revolution Radio.

The angst-ridden high-energy track is matched with an inventive animated video created by illustrator Joseba Elorza, who the band shouted out on Twitter announcing the clip, calling it a “masterpiece.”

Currently on tour, Green Day recently took a moment to help Hurricane Harvey relief with a generous $100,000 donation. They implored fans to support the effort, live streaming an intimate show from the backstage area of a show in Tampa, FL.

Check out “Too Dumb to Die” below.