Daddy!! Get the Bat!!!

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA: A grey-headed Flying-fox (Pteropus poliocephalus), a native Australian bat, stretches its leathery wings as it flies high over Sydney's Botanical Gardens, 17 August 2005. The bats settled in the gardens many years ago as much of their natural habitat along the coast of New South Wales has been cleared for timber, agriculture and urban development. At night the bats feed on the fruits of many native plants and provide an important function as they are one of the few species that pollinate flowers and disperse the seeds. AFP PHOTO/Greg WOOD (Photo credit should read GREG WOOD/AFP/Getty Images)

Nature is filled with wonderful animals that are, more often than not, better to have outside the house.

Unfortunately for an Irish family, a bat managed to fly its way into their house and it was up to the father to capture it. Fortunately for us, the son took video and even narrated the whole thing.

It was chaos in that house. Dad refused to cower before the bat, the mother refused to go inside the house, and the dog refused to control its bladder as it peed on the kitchen floor. It’s really the son who steals the show with his narration even taking a jab at MMA star, Connor McGregor.

Eventually the bat was released and the mother was upset that doggo peed on the floor — everything was back to normal.

