Daddy!! Get the Bat!!!

Nature is filled with wonderful animals that are, more often than not, better to have outside the house.

Unfortunately for an Irish family, a bat managed to fly its way into their house and it was up to the father to capture it. Fortunately for us, the son took video and even narrated the whole thing.

It was chaos in that house. Dad refused to cower before the bat, the mother refused to go inside the house, and the dog refused to control its bladder as it peed on the kitchen floor. It’s really the son who steals the show with his narration even taking a jab at MMA star, Connor McGregor.

Eventually the bat was released and the mother was upset that doggo peed on the floor — everything was back to normal.