Sleeping with Sirens Make ‘Trouble’ with New Single

Photo: Chris Sullivan

By Scott T. Sterling

Sleeping with Sirens continue the band’s collective march towards their upcoming new album, Gossip, with the release of new single, “Trouble.”

“I think [it’s about] being lost and then finding hope,” singer Kellin Quinn told Alternative Press regarding the new album. “It’s a dark record. It sounds dark, but there’s a hopefulness in everything. That’s always something I’ve tried to do as a vocalist. When I write about a sad topic, I always want there to be a light at the end of the tunnel.”

“I think we’re a completely different band as opposed to the last time you saw us,” added guitarist Jack Fowler. “If you see us on this record [cycle], you’re gonna have the best night of your life and the best show [from] our band. It’s gonna make you dance, it’s gonna make you cry.”

Gossip is due for release on Sept. 22. Check out “Trouble” below.

