HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

Dave vs. Mahoney 2 – Downtown Boogaloo Feat. Mascot Massacre

Filed Under: Batman vs. Elvis, BIKINI MATCH, Dave and Mahoney Show, Dave vs. Mahoney 2 Downtown Boogaloo, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, Mascot Massacre, Santa vs. Joey the Leprechaun, St. Judes Ranch for Children

Dave vs. Mahoney 2 – Downtown Boogaloo
WHEN: Sat., Oct. 7, 2017;  7 p.m.
WHERE: Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. 3rd St, Las Vegas
TICKETS: FREE! – VIP seating available

An event to benefit St. Jude’s Ranch for Children

After Mahoney saw Conor McGregor put up a respectable performance against the undefeated Floyd “Money” Mayweather, he was inspired to similar greatness — another attempt at taking down Dave.

There’s a reason Mahoney has been training, dropping weight and chiseling up — and this time, the bookies might be calling this intriguing fight a pick’em.

Be there October 7th, 2017 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center for “Dave vs. Mahoney 2 – Downtown Boogaloo” Featuring Mascot Massacre. This event is a free event with VIP seating available and a pre-party under the canopy of the Fremont Street Experience from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. All money raised at this event will go to benefit St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. 

Other bouts on the card include…

Batman vs. Elvis

Santa vs. Joey the Leprechaun

BIKINI MATCH

More to be announced

*card subject to change

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
Get The App
Download App!

Listen Live