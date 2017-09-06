Dave vs. Mahoney 2 – Downtown Boogaloo Feat. Mascot Massacre

Dave vs. Mahoney 2 – Downtown Boogaloo
WHEN: Sat., Oct. 7, 2017; 7 p.m.
WHERE: Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. 3rd St, Las Vegas
TICKETS: FREE! – VIP seating available
An event to benefit St. Jude’s Ranch for Children
After Mahoney saw Conor McGregor put up a respectable performance against the undefeated Floyd “Money” Mayweather, he was inspired to similar greatness — another attempt at taking down Dave.
There’s a reason Mahoney has been training, dropping weight and chiseling up — and this time, the bookies might be calling this intriguing fight a pick’em.
Be there October 7th, 2017 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center for “Dave vs. Mahoney 2 – Downtown Boogaloo” Featuring Mascot Massacre. This event is a free event with VIP seating available and a pre-party under the canopy of the Fremont Street Experience from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. All money raised at this event will go to benefit St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.
Other bouts on the card include…
Batman vs. Elvis
Santa vs. Joey the Leprechaun
BIKINI MATCH
More to be announced
*card subject to change