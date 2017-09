Mahoney got new Invisalign in so that means it’s time for “Invisalign Theatre”; we play Fact or Fiction; What could possibly be the worst date? Well, one woman attempted to throw her unflushable poo out the window on a first date which lead to a fire department rescue; we play the Movie Quote Quiz; a news anchor passes gas live on TV and we’ve got audio; the BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Dave vs. Mahoney Pt. 2 will happen on October 7th.

Full Show Here: