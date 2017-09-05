X107.5 and Rockhouse Present Live and Local

Join Pauly and X107.5 Sunday Nights from 9pm – 11pm at Rockhouse located inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian.

Discover the best up and coming artists & local bands in Las Vegas with an amazing night of live music.

This Sunday (9/10/17) will feature live music from “Holes and Hearts”

$5 Shot Specials

Huge Selection of Craft Beers

Best Burgers in Las Vegas

Rockhouse – Your home for Live Music, Craft Beer, & the Best Burgers in Las Vegas.

Free Parking at the Venetian

For more information go to www.Therockhousebar.com