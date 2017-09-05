HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

X107.5 and Rockhouse Present Live and Local

By Pauly
Filed Under: Grand Canal Shoppes, las vegas, Pauly Kover, Rockhouse, venetian, X107.5
RH 107.5 Live Local Sunday Night

Join Pauly and X107.5 Sunday Nights from 9pm – 11pm at Rockhouse located inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian.

Discover the best up and coming artists & local bands in Las Vegas with an amazing night of live music.

This Sunday (9/10/17) will feature live music from “Holes and Hearts” 

  • $5 Shot Specials
  • Huge Selection of Craft Beers
  • Best Burgers in Las Vegas
  • Rockhouse – Your home for Live Music, Craft Beer, & the Best Burgers in Las Vegas.
  • Free Parking at the Venetian

For more information go to www.Therockhousebar.com

More from Pauly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
Get The App
Download App!

Listen Live