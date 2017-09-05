Coldplay’s Chris Martin Covers Paul Simon’s ‘Graceland’

By Annie Reuter

During a visit to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge on Monday (September 4), Chris Martin performed a cover of Paul Simon’s classic “Graceland.”

Standing at the microphone with an acoustic guitar in hand, Martin’s vocals bear a striking similarity to that of Simon’s 1986 original. The Coldplay frontman was accompanied by a group of backup singers as well as a horn section.

Watch Martin’s cover below and enjoy the original below.