HOUR 1
LOCAL – Holes And Hearts “Pictures Of You” (cover of The Cure / playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian TONIGHT w/ X107.5)
2 Liam Gallagher “For What It’s Worth”
3 Joywave “Shutdown” (X-Effect Debut)
4 The Unlikely Candidates “Violence”
5 Foster The People “Sit Next To Me”
6 BØRNS “Faded Heart”
7 The Lumineers “Angela” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
8 Neon Trees “Feel Good” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
9 Slightly Stoopid “One Bright Day” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
10 DREAMCAR “All The Dead Girls” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
11 Spoon “Can I Sit Next To You”
12 JR JR “Clean Up” (X-Effect Debut)
13 Rancid “Bovver Rock And Roll”
14 Kasabian “Bless This Acid House”
15 Toadies “Broke Down Stupid” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing Beauty Bar 9/21)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Almost Awake “Skeleton” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian next Sunday, 9/10 w/ X107.5)
LOCAL – Almost Awake “Cloudwalker” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian next Sunday, 9/10 w/ X107.5)
3 The All-American Rejects “Sweat”
4 The Afghan Whigs “You Want Love” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
5 Goldfinger “Put The Knife Away”
6 Nothing But Thieves “Sorry”
7 Alice Glass “Without Love” (X-Effect Debut)
8 JUICEBOXXX “Freaking Out” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
9 Bleachers “I Miss Those Days”
10 lovelytheband “Broken”
11 Sleeping With Sirens “Legends”
12 George Ezra “Don’t Matter” (X-Effect Debut)
13 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”
14 Atlas Genius “63 Days”
15 ??? (Throwback Track)
