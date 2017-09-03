HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

The X-Effect Playlist: 10PM – Midnight – 09/03/2017

By Pauly
HOUR 1

LOCAL – Holes And Hearts “Pictures Of You” (cover of The Cure / playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian TONIGHT w/ X107.5)

2 Liam Gallagher “For What It’s Worth”

3 Joywave “Shutdown” (X-Effect Debut)

4 The Unlikely Candidates “Violence”

5 Foster The People “Sit Next To Me”

6 BØRNS “Faded Heart”

7 The Lumineers “Angela” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

8 Neon Trees “Feel Good” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

9 Slightly Stoopid “One Bright Day” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

10 DREAMCAR “All The Dead Girls” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

11 Spoon “Can I Sit Next To You”

12 JR JR “Clean Up” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Rancid “Bovver Rock And Roll”

14 Kasabian “Bless This Acid House”

15 Toadies “Broke Down Stupid” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing Beauty Bar 9/21)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Almost Awake “Skeleton” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian next Sunday, 9/10 w/ X107.5)

LOCAL – Almost Awake “Cloudwalker” (playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian next Sunday, 9/10 w/ X107.5)

3 The All-American Rejects “Sweat”

4 The Afghan Whigs “You Want Love” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Goldfinger “Put The Knife Away”

6 Nothing But Thieves “Sorry”

7 Alice Glass “Without Love” (X-Effect Debut)

8 JUICEBOXXX “Freaking Out” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Bleachers “I Miss Those Days”

10 lovelytheband “Broken”

11 Sleeping With Sirens “Legends”

12 George Ezra “Don’t Matter” (X-Effect Debut)

13  alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

14 Atlas Genius “63 Days”

15 ??? (Throwback Track)

 

