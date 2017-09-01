Win Tickets To Sound House

Sound House is CBS Radio and X107.5’s exclusive event featuring some of hottest artists in music — and you can win tickets to be there. Just listen to X107.5 this week (September 5th to 8th) to win. Sound House happens September 22, 23, and 24 at the Gold Spike Hotel and Casino. Last year’s event featured performances and discussions with Jimmy Eat World, Dirty Heads, Empire Of The Sun, Atlas Genius and more. Sound House is by invite only, so be sure to listen to X107.5 all this week so you can be there!