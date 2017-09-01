HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

What Do You Consider to be Rude?

According to a new survey, only 47% of people think DOUBLE DIPPING is rude.

Here are some more results from the survey on whether different things are rude:

  1.  Not flushing after using the toilet . . . 93% say it’s rude.
  2.  Unplugging your phone from the charger to plug theirs in without asking . . . 93%.
  3.  Not holding the door for you when you’re running for the elevator . . . 89%.
  4.  Eating off your plate without asking . . . 89%.
  5.  Finishing the milk and not replacing it . . . 72%.
  6.  Using their phone while you’re trying to talk to them . . . 80%.
  7.  Not replying to a text within a day . . . 52%.
  8.  Not offering to pay on a date . . . 52%.
  9.  Not offering you a drink when you’re at their house . . . 43%.
  10.  Ignoring your phone call and just texting you back instead . . . 20%.
