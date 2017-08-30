Yeah, I’m Not Sure That Was Water.

It has been a devastating couple of days since Hurricane Harvey made its landfall in Texas. One thing is for sure, strangers will come together to help one another in times like this. From donations pouring in from around the country to putting aside differences to lend a helping hand, the good that we have seen is remarkable.

A news anchor wanted to point out that good and, well, didn’t get it totally right:

In this time of crisis, you can support efforts to aid the victims of Harvey with a donation to two of America’s most trusted relief organizations.

AMERICAN RED CROSS

Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

SALVATION ARMY

Make a financial donation by phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY, text STORM to 51555 or visit givesalvationarmyusa.org.

UNITED WAY

Text UWFLOOD to 41444 to donate to the United Way Flood Relief Fund.

PROTECT YOUR DONATION

Before you donate to a charity, make sure you know where your aid is going. The Center for International Disaster Information recommends checking with a charity monitoring organization like GiveWell, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, or the Better Business Bureau before donating.

Make sure your donation is secure by going through an organization’s official website or sending a check in the mail. Never donate over the phone, email or via unknown social media pages, as these are easier for scammers to target.

GIVE CASH, NOT SUPPLIES

Most charities prefer monetary donations. These are more flexible and cause less of a strain on the charity, allowing them to help more, according to the CIDI.

VOLUNTEER

If you want to travel to Texas, the American Red Cross has asked people to volunteer. The office announced on Friday that it would be training volunteers at their shelters through a “fast=track” course. The Salvation Army also announced it would be accepting volunteers to hand out supplies and food at shelters. Check for a local group in your area that is sending volunteers.

If you can’t get to Texas, you can still help by donating blood. You can take part in this week’s CBS Radio Blood Drive in Las Vegas at these locations.