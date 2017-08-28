HELP: Donate to Hurricane Harvey Aid Efforts

With up to 30,000 people forced from their homes by the ravages of Hurricane Harvey, the people of Houston, southern Texas, Louisiana and the rest of the Gulf Coast will be dealing with the storm’s devastating aftermath for months and years.

In this time of crisis, you can support efforts to aid the victims of Harvey with a donation to two of America’s most trusted relief organizations.

AMERICAN RED CROSS

Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a financial donation.

SALVATION ARMY

Make a financial donation by phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY, text STORM to 51555 or visit givesalvationarmyusa.org.