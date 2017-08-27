If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!
HOUR 1
1 JUICEBOXXX “Freaking Out” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
2 The Afghan Whigs “You Want Love” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
3 The Lumineers “Angela” (X-Effect Debut)
4 lovelytheband “Broken”
5 Foster The People “Sit Next To Me”
6 Toadies “Broke Down Stupid” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing Beauty Bar 9/21)
7 PVRIS “What’s Wrong”
8 Spoon “Can I Sit Next To You” (X-Effect Debut)
9 MisterWives “Coloring Outside The Lines”
10 Victorian Halls “Dissolution”
11 Liam Gallagher “For What It’s Worth”
12 Neon Trees “Feel Good” (X-Effect Debut)
13 Rancid “Bovver Rock And Roll”
14 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”
15 The All-American Rejects “Sweat”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – The Lique “I AM” (playing the Emerge Conference 11/16-18 – CLICK HERE for Info)
LOCAL – Mercy Music “Undone” (playing the Emerge Conference 11/16-18 – CLICK HERE for Info)
LOCAL – Holes And Hearts “Pictures Of You” (cover of The Cure / playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian next Sunday, 9/3 w/ X107.5)
1 Goldfinger “Put The Knife Away”
2 Dreamcar “All The Dead Girls” (X-Effect Debut)
3 Nothing But Thieves “Sorry”
4 Enter Shikari “Live Outside” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
5 Sleeping With Sirens “Legends”
6 Portugal. The Man “Rich Friends”
7 Bleachers “I Miss Those Days”
8 Kasabian “Bless This Acid House”
9 Slightly Stoopid “Feel Good” (X-Effect Debut)
10 Atlas Genius “63 Days”
11 The Unlikely Candidates “Violence”
12 BØRNS “Faded Heart”
13 ??? (Throwback Track)
