The X-Effect Playlist: 10PM – Midnight – 08/27/2017

By Pauly
HOUR 1

1 JUICEBOXXX “Freaking Out” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

2 The Afghan Whigs “You Want Love” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

3 The Lumineers “Angela” (X-Effect Debut)

4 lovelytheband “Broken”

5 Foster The People “Sit Next To Me”

6 Toadies “Broke Down Stupid” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing Beauty Bar 9/21)

7 PVRIS “What’s Wrong”

8 Spoon “Can I Sit Next To You” (X-Effect Debut)

9 MisterWives “Coloring Outside The Lines”

10 Victorian Halls “Dissolution”

11 Liam Gallagher “For What It’s Worth”

12 Neon Trees “Feel Good” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Rancid “Bovver Rock And Roll”

14 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

15 The All-American Rejects “Sweat”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – The Lique “I AM” (playing the Emerge Conference 11/16-18 – CLICK HERE for Info)

LOCAL – Mercy Music “Undone” (playing the Emerge Conference 11/16-18 – CLICK HERE for Info)

LOCAL – Holes And Hearts “Pictures Of You” (cover of The Cure / playing FREE SHOW at The Rockhouse at The Venetian next Sunday, 9/3 w/ X107.5)

1 Goldfinger “Put The Knife Away”

2 Dreamcar “All The Dead Girls” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Nothing But Thieves “Sorry”

4 Enter Shikari “Live Outside” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Sleeping With Sirens “Legends”

6 Portugal. The Man “Rich Friends”

7 Bleachers “I Miss Those Days”

8 Kasabian “Bless This Acid House”

9 Slightly Stoopid “Feel Good” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Atlas Genius “63 Days”

11 The Unlikely Candidates “Violence”

12 BØRNS “Faded Heart”

13 ??? (Throwback Track)

 

