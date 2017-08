Incubus is coming to Las Vegas — and you can win tickets to see them. Just listen to X107.5 this week (August 28th – September 1st) to win. They are scheduled to play five exciting shows here in Las Vegas (October 7, 8, 11, 13, 14) at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. This iconic rock band has four top 5 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 and one No. 1 album. You can be there to see them!