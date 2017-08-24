Join the CBS Radio 2017 Summer Blood Drive!

CBS Radio Blood Drive

When: Wed., Aug 30-Fri. Sept. 1; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Locations:

Wed. – Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging – Dignity Health Medical Pavilion at Galleria; 800 N. Gibson Rd.

Thurs. – Downtown Summerlin; 1980 Festival Plaza Dr.

Fri. – Findlay Kia; 5325 West Sahara Ave.

Summertime is hectic for the blood supply in Southern Nevada. With many regular donors out on vacation and even more activity happening in these active months, there is an accelerated demand for blood in area hospitals.

United Blood Services has called on X107.5 listeners to show your support and lend a pint or two to your fellow neighbors in need. All blood types are needed and all blood types are welcome. Join us August 30th through September 1st at the mobile donation center setup closest to you and donate with us!

X107.5 will be broadcasting LIVE twice during the drive: first, Ross will be at Steinberg Diagnostic on Wed. from 3 ap.m. to 6 p.m. You can also meet MJ live on Thurs. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. while you donate.